Fire at Kalamazoo Senior Apartments Forces Hundreds to Evacuate

A fire that broke out at Crosstown Parkway Senior Community Apartments in Kalamazoo has left more than 100 residents seeking alternative accommodations while officials work to secure and clean the area.



One woman died from the fire after being rescued from her apartment balcony and rushed to the hospital. The flames began around 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, causing extensive damage to the entire complex. Apartments and facilities that care for the sick, as well as hotels and offices, statistically account for about half of all high-rise fires.



Though the cause of the fire remains unknown, officials say that it appears to have begun within a single unit. The case is still under investigation, but some research suggests that 25% of all “unknown cause” fires are the result of rodents chewing through gas lines, electrical wiring, and matches.



Residents of the apartments who were unable to find temporary lodging with friends or relatives were given shelter at the local YMCA, and provided with food and other necessities by the American Red Cross.



“We’ve got a roof over our head, food to eat,” said Frances Johnson, one of the 170 or so residents forced to evacuate and one of the 20 who stayed at the YMCA. “Be thankful for that.”



Even so, concerns are mounting as the residents are stll unable to re-enter their homes. Many left behind all of their possessions, including medications required for chronic conditions. The local Red Cross is continuing to provide financial and transportation assistance so that people can access the resources they need in the meantime.



“I can’t say enough of the people who are volunteers,” said YMCA Shelter Supervisor Betsy Vanderburg. “Red Cross volunteers do amazing job. They’re working late nights and were willing to give up their [weekend] plans to do this.”



Likewise, YMCA CEO Steve Springsdorf said that, despite the sad circumstances, both organizations dutifully came together to provide as best as they could.



“People can be proud and reassured that the response came together in a dire situation,” he said. “Preparations were made to [keep residents] as comfy as we can.”