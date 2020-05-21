Fire BOA upholds chief in NorthShore case

The Saugatuck Township Fire District Board of Appeals May 14 upheld its fire code officials’ ruling that water supply to a NorthShore of Saugatuck home site was inadequate to fight fires.

NorthShore appealed a November 2019 ruling by Fire Chief Greg Janik that two 6-inch standpipes near Lot 15 of its 308 acres north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan would not supply fire flow needed to combat blazes.

NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse claimed the district is:

• Applying the International Woodland-Urban Interface Code even though the township has not adopted it;

• Applying more of the IWUIC than simply its water-supply provisions as provided by International Fire Code B105.3. “These include roofing, siding, windows … I challenge you to find any houses in Saugatuck that meet these standards,” Gabrielse said;

• Refusing to issue site plan approval for Lot 15 even though a water supply is within 1,000 feet of the proposed home as required by the IUWIC; and

• Expanding its review to other lots in the development rather than evaluating only the current application.

“The fire district is not the municipality’s legislative body,” Gabrielse said. “IWUIC standards can’t be applied here because they never have been adopted. Even if they were, they shouldn’t because this property doesn’t meet the IWUIC’s criteria.”

The board of appeals at a Feb. 4 meeting concurred that the lot in question lies in a rural area, to which National Fire Protection Act 1142 applies, although some IWUIC provisions may also.

Members directed fire code officials to perform a subsequent review using either set of guidelines, while weighing also a 2012 consent judgment resolving a federal lawsuit between the township and former landowner Aubrey McClendon.

That agreement, which ended years-long and costly litigation, allowed among other things single-road access to the property and standpipes as a preventive fire measure.

STFD attorney Jeff Sluggett said May 14 that the township has adopted the entire International Fire Code, which provides also that IWUIC standards can apply to qualifying areas. The BOA earlier had agreed in this case the latter might be better integrated, the district’s lawyer said. “Under either standard,” said Sluggett “the adequacy of water supply must be approved by a fire code official.”

A review by Brighton-based Code Savvy Consultants’ Michael O’Brian resulted in an April 7 report upholding that, Sluggett noted.

“The consent judgment’s ‘standpipe system’ is not the same as a dry hydrant system,” Janik said. “It’s not just the water flow volume at its source, but what comes out at the other end of a hose.” Often the hose-lay distance, terrain elevations and whether the hose crosses roads affect flow volume that emerges.

“We did review the water supply for just Lot 15,” Janik went on. “But there’s no pretending this isn’t part of a large-scale development.”

“The township hasn’t issued a building permit for Lot 15,” Sluggett said. “They asked our opinion, we gave it. That’s where we stand.”

BOA members Aaron Miller (representing Douglas), Jane Verplank (Saugatuck city) and Eric Beckman (Saugatuck Township) upheld Janik’s determination.

Miller noted other home sites in the planned development lie further from the standpipes than Lot 15, and since many dwellings in it stand to be seasonal homes, fire reporting responses to it may be less immediate than otherwise.

BOA members further discussed raising the district appeals fee from its current $400, due to increased costs incurred by taxpayers for legal and consulting fees posed by a lengthy appeals process.

Sluggett said doing so, which in the case of extraordinary procedural costs might be done via setting up escrow fees, would require approval not by the BOA or fire district board, but by member municipalities.

Janik said he could meet with Sluggett to research how other districts handle such incidences.

NorthShore representative Scott Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record afterward the developer was reviewing options, which might include further appeal. If pursued, it would likely be at the Allegan County circuit court level.

NorthShore, whose principal is Holland businessman Jeff Padnos, bought the northern portion of what for years was known as the Denison land from the late McClendon’s estate in March 2017. The owner has since proposed building 40 homes on his land, largely clustered so as to place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement.

About 17 of those allowable parcels — among Lot 15, which lists for $1.5 million among them — exist by right or were pre-approved as result of the 2012 consent judgment.

NorthShore has completed building and paving a 2-mile private entrance road, with utility connections, leading through gates north of 135th Avenue to its eight riverfront lots and seven more on Lake Michigan, two of which now have new homes on them. A pre-existing home, built by Ken Denison, also fronts the lake near the channel.

The three remaining Lake Michigan-fronting lots still for sale, as listed with Beacon Sotheby’s broker/owner Chad Van Horn, are offered for between $2.95 million and $3.25 million. Channel Lot 9 also lists for $2.95 million, Lot 12 for $1.7 million.

NorthShore in addition hopes to build 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 total acres, part of which were occupied by the lost 1800s lumber town of Singapore. The owner is marketing lots there on a reservations-only basis, pending on permitting and litigation outcomes.

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (now Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy) and township approvals given the project are being appealed by environmental groups. NorthShore still needs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval before starting work on the basin portion.

Bosgraaf said Part 106 of the Corps permit review is near completion. With that permit, he said, NorthShore could start basin excavation regardless of EGLE permit appeal’s status.