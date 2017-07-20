Fire chief objects to township code changes

By

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The heat was on at Monday’s Saugatuck Township Fire District board meeting, where Chief Greg Janik said he would not accept International Fire Code revisions the township for six months has been proposing. The district also covers Saugatuck and Douglas cities.

Township officials — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforcement of the International Fire Code has been overreaching — have proposed some of those powers be shifted to zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

The township has proposed amendments that would:

Exempt one- and two-family homes from the fire code’s development requirements.

Turn over some enforcement responsibilities from department to the township building inspector, and

More clearly define the types of costs the STFD can recover from parties requiring emergency response service.

“Several residents,” said Kushion, when the matter came to a head at the April 5 township board meeting, “have complained that the development standards are too strict and cumbersome for one- and two-family structures.”

Among them are access requirements, such as constructing turnarounds for large vehicles and water-supply retention ponds, neither inexpensive. Kushion said the Michigan Building Code and township’s zoning ordinance have ample safety provisions in many cases.

The STFD attorney, responded in March at the fire board’s behest, “Having any one member of the district acting in a unilateral fashion and without seeking the counsel of its partners is, we believe, counterproductive. This is especially so in a small department such as ours where unilateral amendments are likely to result in confusion and indecisiveness.”

That letter fronted a 19-page handout the STFD made available at the April 5 township board meeting.

“We feel the proposed ordinance amendment,” it said in part, “compromises the health, safety and welfare of the public, firefighters and emergency responders. A fire code official’s independence is essential so that public safety decisions are not based on political, economic or social expediencies …

“The district is hopeful that the township would be willing to consider not modifying the current adoption of the fire code. The district would prefer to work alongside the township to establish specific guidelines that address the township and taxpay- ers’ concerns, but still provide for a high level of safety for the public and emergency responders,” the letter said.

Township fire board representatives Roy McIlwaine and Eric Beckman said Monday a July 12 meeting with fire officials left them hopeful all sides were near agreement. Janik, at a training session in Petoskey, was not present at that meeting.

Capt. Chris Mantels, who was, noted he said several times “I can’t speak for Chief” at that session.

“I thought we were done with the fire code revisions and were on to the policy statement that day,” said Mantels. “Now we see or hear there are all-new fire code proposals.”

Janik, who said he had made efforts to accommodate some township officials’ concerns, noted omissions of fire-flow and other code requirements in township attorney Nick Curcio’s latest draft proposal that he, as fire chief, could not abide by.

“We’ve gone back and forth on this way too long,” he said. “People in the district deserve the best service and safety possible. Don’t reduce the requirements.

“Only the township is objecting,” Janik went on. “I am tired of being bullied on this.

“I am about you and the citizens, not a few township administrators. If you don’t want me as fire chief, remove me. Enough is enough,” he said.

Scott Sullivan

Editor

The heat was on at Monday’s Saugatuck Township Fire District board meeting, where Chief Greg Janik said he would not accept International Fire Code revisions the township for six months has been proposing. The district also covers Saugatuck and Douglas cities.

Township officials — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforcement of the International Fire Code has been overreaching — have proposed some of those powers be shifted to zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

The township has proposed amendments that would:

Exempt one- and two-family homes from the fire code’s development requirements.

Turn over some enforcement responsibilities from department to the township building inspector, and

More clearly define the types of costs the STFD can recover from parties requiring emergency response service.

“Several residents,” said Kushion, when the matter came to a head at the April 5 township board meeting, “have complained that the development standards are too strict and cumbersome for one- and two-family structures.”

Among them are access requirements, such as constructing turnarounds for large vehicles and water-supply retention ponds, neither inexpensive. Kushion said the Michigan Building Code and township’s zoning ordinance have ample safety provisions in many cases.

The STFD attorney, responded in March at the fire board’s behest, “Having any one member of the district acting in a unilateral fashion and without seeking the counsel of its partners is, we believe, counterproductive. This is especially so in a small department such as ours where unilateral amendments are likely to result in confusion and indecisiveness.”

That letter fronted a 19-page handout the STFD made available at the April 5 township board meeting.

“We feel the proposed ordinance amendment,” it said in part, “compromises the health, safety and welfare of the public, firefighters and emergency responders. A fire code official’s independence is essential so that public safety decisions are not based on political, economic or social expediencies …

“The district is hopeful that the township would be willing to consider not modifying the current adoption of the fire code. The district would prefer to work alongside the township to establish specific guidelines that address the township and taxpay- ers’ concerns, but still provide for a high level of safety for the public and emergency responders,” the letter said.

Township fire board representatives Roy McIlwaine and Eric Beckman said Monday a July 12 meeting with fire officials left them hopeful all sides were near agreement. Janik, at a training session in Petoskey, was not present at that meeting.

Capt. Chris Mantels, who was, noted he said several times “I can’t speak for Chief” at that session.

“I thought we were done with the fire code revisions and were on to the policy statement that day,” said Mantels. “Now we see or hear there are all-new fire code proposals.”

Janik, who said he had made efforts to accommodate some township officials’ concerns, noted omissions of fire-flow and other code requirements in township attorney Nick Curcio’s latest draft proposal that he, as fire chief, could not abide by.

“We’ve gone back and forth on this way too long,” he said. “People in the district deserve the best service and safety possible. Don’t reduce the requirements.

“Only the township is objecting,” Janik went on. “I am tired of being bullied on this.

“I am about you and the citizens, not a few township administrators. If you don’t want me as fire chief, remove me. Enough is enough,” he said.