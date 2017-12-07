Fire chief outlines objections to code change

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Janik last week submitted his written objections to three provisions made by the township board when it amended International Fire Code standards.

The board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders.

The township majority — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforcement of the Code has been overreaching — shifted some of those powers to township zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

The Aug. 2 vote and subsequent township actions prompted two residents to file recall petition language against four board members. The Allegan County Election Commission for the second time Monday (see related story this week) weighed whether the claims’ terms were clear and factual enough to allow that effort to proceed.

Janik’s specific objections are to:

Water supply and fire flow restrictions placed by fire code officials on one- or two-family dwellings to require review by the township planning commission,

Fire code officials inspecting rental dwellings only upon the request of the township zoning administrator, and

Fire code officials not being authorized to implement stop-work orders authorization by the township building official.

The district, Janik said, did not agree to any of these amendments. Fire code officials, he claimed further, are better qualified to address code specifics than nonprofessionals.

Janik, Kushion, township supervisor Jon Phillips and fire board representatives from each of the member governments — Roy McIlwaine from the township, Kathryn Mooradian from Douglas and Marilyn Starring from Saugatuck city – were slated to meet Tuesday, Dec. 4, to discuss resolving the two sides’ differences. With no quorum present, no action could be taken by any partner entity.