Home Around Town Fire chief outlines objections to code change
Fire chief outlines objections to code change
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Fire chief outlines objections to code change

0
stfdpatch
now viewing

Fire chief outlines objections to code change

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

This is a Christmas parade?

saugtwnsp
now playing

Split decision on township recall votes

deq
now playing

DEQ wants more info before ruling on basin plan

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Ex-CVB head files arbitration claim

library
now playing

Auction raises funds for library

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

All she wants for Christmas is to be cancer-free

sps
now playing

SPS opens superintendent search

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Holland man sentaneced for April Lakeshore Convenience store heist

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Janik last week submitted his written objections to three provisions made by the township board when it amended International Fire Code standards.

The board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders.

The township majority — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforcement of the Code has been overreaching — shifted some of those powers to township zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

The Aug. 2 vote and subsequent township actions prompted two residents to file recall petition language against four board members. The Allegan County Election Commission for the second time Monday (see related story this week) weighed whether the claims’ terms were clear and factual enough to allow that effort to proceed.

Janik’s specific objections are to:

  • Water supply and fire flow restrictions placed by fire code officials on one- or two-family dwellings to require review by the township planning commission,
  • Fire code officials inspecting rental dwellings only upon the request of the township zoning administrator, and
  • Fire code officials not being authorized to implement stop-work orders authorization by the township building official.

The district, Janik said, did not agree to any of these amendments. Fire code officials, he claimed further, are better qualified to address code specifics than nonprofessionals.

Janik, Kushion, township supervisor Jon Phillips and fire board representatives from each of the member governments — Roy McIlwaine from the township, Kathryn Mooradian from Douglas and Marilyn Starring from Saugatuck city – were slated to meet Tuesday, Dec. 4, to discuss resolving the two sides’ differences. With no quorum present, no action could be taken by any partner entity.

 

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

This is a Christmas parade?

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Split decision on township recall votes

Publisher 0
deq

DEQ wants more info before ruling on basin plan

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video