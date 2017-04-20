Fire department honors staff

The Saugatuck Township Fire District honored John Mileskiewicz as Firefighter of the Year during its March 25 annual appreciation dinner.

Mileskiewicz was cited for being extremely active in his position as department clerk, firefighter and emergency medical technician.

He is “always very helpful to anybody who asks,” staff said in their recognition. “‘No’ is not in his vocabulary. Eager to learn and sign up for additional training and extra duties as soon as they are posted.”

Mileskiewicz last year also completed his fire officer certification.

Capt. Chris Mantels received the Fire Officer of the Year award.

Since he was hired as a fulltime captain and fire inspector, staff said in their recognition, Mantels’ “energy and organizing skills have made a tremendous impact on the department.

“The new fire inspection database, implemented by Mantels, streamlined the inspection process for all participants,” the citation continued.

“In addition, numerous grants have been awarded to the department due to Chris’ skills as a grant writer. Every grant allows the department to improve services without impacting the local taxpayer.

Emergency medical services coordinator David Blatt received the EMS Responder of the Year award.

Blatt, a licensed medical physician, formerly served as an emergency room doctor at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. “His vast experience and skills,” said the STFD citation, “boost the department’s service quality.

“Thanks to ‘Doc Dave,’ the community benefits from a doctor who truly makes house calls.

The Most Calls of the Year award went to Lt. Kyle Meyer for responding to 304 emergency calls in 2016.

“This is an enormous amount of calls,” noted staff in their recognition, “especially considering that Meyer holds a full-time job outside the fire department.

“Day or night, weekday or weekend, Lt. Meyer’s reliability and commitment to public safety is second to none,” the citation said.