Home Around Town Fire department honors staff
Fire department honors staff
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Fire department honors staff

0
stfdpatch
now viewing

Fire department honors staff

4-20 SBC cleanup 6x-cr
now playing

Spring clean-up

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Planning chair seeks more counsel on dunes requeats

4-20 Daffodil Trail 6x-cr
now playing

Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms

firelights
now playing

Emergency calls flat through 2017 first quarter

4-20 Rotary scholar 5x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors VanderRoest

4-13 Schutte Dan 4x-cr
now playing

Christian artist Schutte to perform May 5 at Douglas UCC

letter to the editor
now playing

Letter to the Editor

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

A not-so-handyman's Saturday to forget

The Saugatuck Township Fire District honored John Mileskiewicz as Firefighter of the Year during its March 25 annual appreciation dinner.

Mileskiewicz was cited for being extremely active in his position as department clerk, firefighter and emergency medical technician.

He is “always very helpful to anybody who asks,” staff said in their recognition. “‘No’ is not in his vocabulary. Eager to learn and sign up for additional training and extra duties as soon as they are posted.”

Mileskiewicz last year also completed his fire officer certification.

Capt. Chris Mantels received the Fire Officer of the Year award.

Since he was hired as a fulltime captain and fire inspector, staff said in their recognition, Mantels’ “energy and organizing skills have made a tremendous impact on the department.

“The new fire inspection database, implemented by Mantels, streamlined the inspection process for all participants,” the citation continued.

“In addition, numerous grants have been awarded to the department due to Chris’ skills as a grant writer. Every grant allows the department to improve services without impacting the local taxpayer.

Emergency medical services coordinator David Blatt received the EMS Responder of the Year award.

Blatt, a licensed medical physician, formerly served as an emergency room doctor at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. “His vast experience and skills,” said the STFD citation, “boost the department’s service quality.

“Thanks to ‘Doc Dave,’ the community benefits from a doctor who truly makes house calls.

The Most Calls of the Year award went to Lt. Kyle Meyer for responding to 304 emergency calls in 2016.

“This is an enormous amount of calls,” noted staff in their recognition, “especially considering that Meyer holds a full-time job outside the fire department.

“Day or night, weekday or weekend, Lt. Meyer’s reliability and commitment to public safety is second to none,” the citation said.

 

Related Posts
4-20 SBC cleanup 6x-cr

Spring clean-up

Publisher 0
4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr

Planning chair seeks more counsel on dunes requeats

Publisher 0
4-20 Daffodil Trail 6x-cr

Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video