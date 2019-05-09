Home Around Town Fire department honors top member, volunteers
Fire department honors top member, volunteers
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Fire department honors top member, volunteers

0
CR5-9-19-2
now viewing

Fire department honors top member, volunteers

5-9 Pelican swim 6x-cr
now playing

For the bird

sps
now playing

Recount? Voters nix school bond by 3 votes

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Resigned supervisor, treasuer volley claims

5-9 LaBombard Richard 1x-cr
now playing

Douglas names LaBombard new manager

water
now playing

Builder, fire department, township OK water deal

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township cuts hours, seeks new leadership

5-9 Rotary scholars 5x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors SHS students of year

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

In praise of mothers...

The Saugatuck Township Fire District honored members and volunteers at its eighth annual Appreciation Dinner April 27 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Chief Greg Janik noted the department responded to more than 900 calls in 2018, the most of any fire district in Allegan County.

The STFD also led the construction, incorporating nine partner departments, in the first live fire training facility in the county and became the first Michigan department to implement a #Press to Test smoke alarm campaign in a public school.

The local district leads the county with the most automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in officers’ private vehicles.

“Standing watch,” Janik told attendees, “over our community and our fellow citizens, not because we are seeking recognition or reward or are compelled to do so by any agency, force or government. We are there out of gratitude, loyalty, and choice.

“Every firefighter (and EMS responder) has accepted a personal. self-imposed obligation to a sacred covenant with their fellow citizens. It is an obligation to humanity, fidelity, character, and one another,” the STFD chief said.

Emergency Medical Service Director David Blatt was honored as both EMS Provider of the Year and making the department’s most paid on call EMT responses, 230 in 2018.

Peers voted firefighter and EMT Kaleigh Dornbush Firefighter of the year, Capt. Mike Betts and Lt. Chris Bernardy Fire Officers of the Year, and photographer Erin Wilkinson Volunteer of the Year.

Related Posts
5-9 Pelican swim 6x-cr

For the bird

Publisher 0
sps

Recount? Voters nix school bond by 3 votes

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Resigned supervisor, treasuer volley claims

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video