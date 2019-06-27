Fire department puts PSCN radios to use

The Saugatuck Township Fire District put its put its Public Safety Communications Network gear to good use last week.

Firefighters were dispatched to the top of Mount Baldhead Saturday afternoon for a medical assist. One crew took the stairs with an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy and AMR paramedics.

The other used the department’s ATV to approach Mt. Baldhead from the Lake Michigan side. That proved a challenge, said IT director Erik Kirchert, due to tree limbs blocking the dune trail. Assistant Chief Chris Mantels had his crew use chain saws to clear the trail and make their way to the top.

Paramedics transported the patient down to the Oval Beach parking area, where a deputy substituting as an ambulance driver had driven the AMR rig to the beach from the Baldhead stairs.

“All this was possible,” said Kirchert, “because we could communicate with other agencies on our new radio system.”

State officials, including STFD Chief Greg Janik, celebrated Michigan reaching the 100,000 radio mark on its Public Safety Communications Network.

The local department Saturday night was called to a missing person search in Ganges Township together with the county dive team. A boat plus lighting was needed.

Jose Oviedo, 72, was found safe at 9 a.m. Sunday after reported missing for 21 hours. (See related story elsewhere.)

“Here as well,” said Kirchert, “we saw the benefit of communicating across agency boundaries.

The STFD responded to 12 calls over the weekend, Kirchert reported, included several medicals, one power line igniting treetops in front of 1025 Park Street, illegal burns and a false fire alarm.