Fire District calls up 25 percent this year

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Fire District responded to back-to-back months of record calls this spring. This in advance of the busy summer season.

The district in April answered 79 calls, up from its past high of 64 in 2016. There were 85 calls in May, up from the 76 high, again set in 2016.

“This brings the 2018 total up to 338 as opposed to 270 at this time last year and 290 in 2016,” said Chief Greg Janik.

“This represents a 25-percent increase from 2017,” he continued. “It is too early to predict where we will land at the end of the year, however if this trend continues we could end up somewhere between 900 and 1,000.”

The current high of 875 came in 2016.

Janik noted approximately half the calls so far this year were for Emergency Medical Services. “Douglas, with 110 calls, is still our most busy area when you consider the population is much less than Saugatuck Township,” the fire chief said.

Firefighters responded to “just” three fire calls in May, but were kept busy by 45 rescue and EMS calls, nine hazardous conditions (no fire), five good-intent and five special incident calls, four hazardous conditions, one severe weather and natural disaster and 13 false alarms.

In addition to Douglas calls (66 in town, 17 more from Grace of Douglas nursing home), the STFD has responded so far in 2018 to 73 calls in Saugatuck Township north, 49 in Saugatuck Township south, 48 in Saugatuck city north, 10 in Saugatuck city south, 11 on I-196 and 37 outside the area.

Response times have averaged 5.7 minutes, up from 5.52 last year but down from 5.72 minutes in 2016.

“For a department our size, anything below seven minutes is considered very strong,” district IT coordinator Erik Kirchert said.