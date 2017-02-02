Fire district calls up record 11.75 percent

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Fire District responded to a record 875 calls in 2016, up 11.75 percent from 2015’s previous high of 783.

District chief Greg Janik and IT coordinator Erik Kirchert shared this and other year-end numbers last week with the fire board, which consists of Douglas and Saugatuck city, plus Saugatuck Township representatives.

Fire calls, said Kirchert, have actually decreased since 2004, holding fairly steady in recent years. But emergency medical service calls (including motor-vehicle incidents) and other calls (power lines and trees down, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and general public assists) “have really taken off,” he said.

Weather conditions contributed to high volumes in January, April and December, Kirchert noted, as did summer road construction.

Int. 196 lane restrictions were a factor in motor vehicle incident calls rising from 2015’s then-record 53 to 89 last year. The 67.92 percent increase followed spikes of 65.63 percent from 2014 to 2015 and 68.42 percent the year prior to that.

Janik said driver distractions, such as use of texting and other electronic devices, is a factor in these numbers. “Drivers think it can’t happen to them,” said the chief. “It can.”

The department in July 2015 discontinued providing Priority 3 (non-emergency) responses to the Grace of Douglas nursing home, based on the cost vs. need to apply scarce resources to stand by in case of abnormal labs, do lift assists and do other less-urgent tasks. Calls there declined from 124 in 2014 to 100 in 2015 to just 47 last year.

“If Chief Janik had not been instrumental in eliminating those calls, we could have landed close to 1,000 total calls for 2016,” Kirchert said.

The City of Saugatuck drew 246 (28.11 percent) of the total responses last year. Next came Douglas with 197 (22.51 percent), the northern township with 173 (19.77 percent), southern township with 115 (13.14 percent), I-196 (broken into its own grouping for the first time) with 51 (5.83 percent) and Grace with 47 (5.37 percent). The department responded to 46 calls (5.26 percent) outside the area.

Average response times varied seasonally, from a high of 7.17 minutes during snowy December to 4.93 minutes in April.

The total monthly calls also varied seasonally, with highs of 113 in July, the peak road construction and tourist season, to 47 in January.

The average response time was 5.54 minutes, a slight increase from 5.44 minutes in 2015.

Of the 875 total calls, 560 (64 percent) were for rescue and emergency medical services. There were 71 calls (8.11 percent) for hazardous conditions/no fire, 60 (6.86 percent) for service, 58 (6.63 percent) good intent calls, 47 (5.37 percent) special incidents, 45 (65.14 percent) false alarms, 32 (3.66 percent) fires, and two (0.23 percent) for explosion, overpressure, overheat (no fire).