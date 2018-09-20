Fire leaders, township disagree over claims

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Board Monday issued a joint letter claiming a Saugatuck Township Fire District spreadsheet listing 15 incidents in which firefighters’ operations may have been impaired by the township’s International Fire Code adoption ordinance misconstrues its content.

The code change has been a bone of contention between the township and district since early 2017. After months of deliberations, the township board Aug. 2 last year voted 3-2 to approve amending the 2012 IFC over objections by district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus fire officers.

The township majority — citing some area builders’ complaints that fire code officials’ interpretation and enforcement of the IFC had been over-reaching — shifted some of those powers, including cost-recovery oversight and say over smaller developments — to zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Fire Chief Greg Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

He, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Mantels, Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier and Zoning Administrator Cindy Osman — all township residents acting within their rights to address concerns they have — were among persons circulating petitions to call for a Nov. 6 recall of township clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine.

McIlwaine voted in August against amending the 2012 IFC, but in October approved updating the changes to apply to the 2015 code version.

The district two weeks ago released a spreadsheet compiled by Janik and Douglas fire board representative Aaron Miller listing 107 emergency incidents since October where the township’s code amendments had “a negative impact” or at least raised questions among firefighters as to how to handle them. It identified 15 cases in which the district believed its operations were impaired.

One of the latter April 15 involved a 6:39 a.m. voice mail from a resident concerning a large tree obstructing the lone emergency access road to a residential development. The caller was concerned first responders could not reach two persons in the development who had medical conditions.

Janik told the caller that according to township IFC revisions, the district was only to respond to the emergency, hence had no authority to require removal of the obstruction, according to the spreadsheet narrative.

Despite that, the chief sent emergency crews to reopen the access road.

Kushion, after consulting with the township attorney, replied Monday in a letter signed by all five township board members (the four aforesaid plus supervisor and fire board representative Chris Roerig).

It claims despite efforts by the township to explain the ordinance Oct. 13, 2017, and April 4, 2018, in memoranda to the fire district, the latter’s officials “appear to be interpreting the ordinance to have a significantly broader effect than it would under the Township’s interpretation.

“Fire District officials also appear to be declining services to residents on that basis,” it says. “Accordingly, the Township is becoming increasingly concerned that the Fire District is providing misinformation about the ordinance to the public,” says the letter, whose entirety was paid for by township board members as individuals to appear elsewhere in this issue.

Fire officials claim misinformation may be spread at least two ways. “In the end,” he told The Commercial Record, “I want our professional firefighters to have the tools we need to respond to save homes and lives.”