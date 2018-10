Rain didn’t douse the 21st annual Saugatuck Township Fire District open house Sunday. Crowds could dine free on burgers and hot dogs, plus listen to music inside the station, or venture outside to see SWAT and fire truck displays, play in bounce house and other children’s activities or watch live demonstrations of the department’s Jaws of Life tools, sprinkled vs. non-sprinkled room burns and more. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)