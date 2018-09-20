Home Around Town Fire open house offers learning, food, fun Oct. 7
Fire open house offers learning, food, fun Oct. 7
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Fire open house offers learning, food, fun Oct. 7

0
9-20 STFD spray 6x-cr
now viewing

Fire open house offers learning, food, fun Oct. 7

9-20 LHR 2 bikers Schultz 6x-cr
now playing

Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail

saugtwnsp
now playing

Fire leaders, township disagree over claims

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Free concert celebrates Saugatuck's 150 years

9-20 Boardwalk 6x-cr
now playing

Swing Bridge boardwalk made high and dry again

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Video ban creates outpouring of support

9-20 Glo dancers 6x-cr
now playing

Pre-Halloween 'Glow' on go at Cook Park

NS of saug
now playing

DEQ slates NorthShore marina pipe hearing Oct. 1

9-20 Fall colors 6x-cr
now playing

Fond farewell a another golden summer ends

The Saugatuck Township Fire District invites the community to meet first responders and see what they do at its 21st annual Fire Prevention Open House Sunday, Oct. 7, at 3342 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck, from noon to 3 p.m.

Fun will include free hot dogs and burgers, a fire safety house and firefighter agility course for kids, fire truck display, blood pressure checks and more.

You can see a car cut to pieces during a live Jaws of Life demonstration at 1 p.m. and live burn fire sprinkler comparison using two demonstration rooms set ablaze at 2:15 p.m.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Marine Division and SWAT Team will be present, as will officers of the Douglas Police Department.

The department will offer free fire extinguisher inspections (limit two per person or household) and recycling of electronics (anything with a plug or battery). Tube TVs and CRT monitors will be recycled with a $25 fee. No large appliances or units containing Freon will be accepted.

Related Posts
9-20 LHR 2 bikers Schultz 6x-cr

Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Fire leaders, township disagree over claims

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Free concert celebrates Saugatuck’s 150 years

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video