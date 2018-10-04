Home Around Town Fire open house Sunday offers fun for everyone
The Saugatuck Township Fire District invites the community to meet first responders and see what they do at its 21st annual Fire Prevention Open House Sunday, Oct. 7, at 3342 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck, from noon to 3 p.m.

Fun will include free hot dogs and burgers, a fire safety house and firefighter agility course for kids, fire truck display, blood pressure checks and more.

You can see a car cut to pieces during a live Jaws of Life demonstration at 1 p.m. and live burn fire sprinkler comparison using two demonstration rooms set ablaze at 2:15 p.m.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Marine Division and SWAT Team will be present, as will officers of the Douglas Police Department.

The department will offer free fire extinguisher inspections (limit two per person or household) and recycling of electronics (anything with a plug or battery). Tube TVs and CRT monitors will be recycled with a $25 fee. No large appliances or units containing Freon will be accepted.

