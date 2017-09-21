Fire safety training helps save local home

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Why does fire safety education matter? Ask Luke Bird, 16, who knew what to do to save his family’s Saugatuck Township home Sept. 9 from a blaze.

Saugatuck Township Fire District crews were called at 2:25 p.m. to a kitchen fire at 2812 60th St. En route, said department IT coordinator Erik Kirchert, they received an update that the fire was extinguished, but the homeowner wanted firefighters to make sure the blaze was completely out.

Upon arrival, Chief Greg Janik was approached by the teen, who had received training from Janik years ago as a part of the STFD’s fire safety program for schoolchildren.

“Luke recalled his training and knew what to do when you have a grease fire in your kitchen,” recounted Kirchert. “After removal of the pan from the stove, Luke and his dad, Randy, advanced a garden hose through the window and extinguished the fire that had spread to the kitchen cabinets.

“All we had to do was check for hidden fire and embers. We found nothing, but cleared the smoke out of the house,” Kirchert said.

Fennville firefighters assisted on the scene.