Fire sign theater

Contract workers from SevElectric of Kalamazoo chose one of the coldest days of winter — well, so far — last week to install an advance warning system next to the new Blue Trail stretch north and south of Saugatuck Township District Fire District headquarters. The $12,292.80 system, which involves flashing lights, signs, sensors and hand-held long range transmitters, is being paid for as part of Michigan Department of Transportation Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant procured by the nonprofit Friends of the Blue Star Trail group to build the nonmotorized path. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)