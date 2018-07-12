Home Around Town First History Center head Nietering to move on
First History Center head Nietering to move on
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s first-ever executive director, Nathan Nietering, has resigned to become a department technician at the Michigan State Historic Preservation office.

Nietering, who started in 2015 as the Center’s first paid full-time employee, has been involved in transforming the Douglas Old School House into a public exhibit venue, moving and expanding the Center’s archive and collections, plus improving external communications and wider use of social media.

He helped form new relationships with other museums and community organizations, including a landmark partnership with Grand Valley State University’s Kutsche Office of Local History to jump start the Center’s oral history program, and arrange the SDHC’s 150th anniversary celebration of the Old School House last year.

“This decision (to take on a new job),” said Nietering, “was not made easily or without exhaustive consideration. I still wake up every morning looking forward to coming in to work at SDHC.

“There is never really a right time to move on from a job that one truly enjoys, but, in the scope of my life, this time is it,” he said.

“When I first explored Saugatuck-Douglas 2015, I could not have known the meaningful future this organization had in store for me.

“Nothing here happens by magic. You could have 50 of the best history professionals on staff here and it would not have the same community buy-in that 50 of our volunteers does.

“I appreciate each of your dedication, enthusiasm, time and friendship as we have worked together to move local history forward.  I have had the pleasure of getting to know many of you personally and that has meant a lot to me.

“The History Center has made great strides over these past few years,” the departing director said.

The Center board, which has begun the search process for its next director, wished Nietering well in his future career and thanked him and his wife Kristen for all they have done for the institution.  His last day at the Center will be July 21.

