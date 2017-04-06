Home Contributed First Home Demolished Following Fraser Sinkhole
A devastating sinkhole in Fraser damaged and condemned three homes this December, making them unlivable and placing repair responsibility on local municipalities. Three months later, the first of these homes is being destroyed, Detroit News reports. According to the report, this is the start of a $32.7 million repair initiative.

The sinkhole was caused by an interceptor collapse and was devastating to area families. While most families hope that their biggest home concern is to clean their gutters twice per year, this event forced people to evacuate out of 22 homes. Of these houses, 19 have been deemed livable again.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candace Miller told Detroit News that the project aims to prevent another collapse. She said in a statement that this is the third time that a sinkhole has happened in this area.

“We are going to make sure that we understand what we are dealing with and the community can’t go through this [again],” she said. “We are going to fix it, and we are going to fix it right.”

Dan Heaton, a spokesperson for the Macomb County Office of Public Works, told Detroit News that in addition to destroying the houses, crews will also be repaving a section of the road and removing old pipes.

According to Detroit News, Macomb County is giving the homeowners of the house that was destroyed more than $300,000. All of the families will be compensated for their total losses.

In a statement to Michigan Radio, Miller said that this project will likely carry on into the fall.

“Our plan is to be done with the actual construction and the road reconstruction, etcetera … around Thanksgiving,” she said. “So we’d like to get all of that done before the season, before the winter comes.”

Detroit News reports that the first home was destroyed by a bulldozer Friday morning and the second house will also be demolished in the next few days. Dan’s Excavating will be heading the project.

