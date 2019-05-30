Home Around Town Former township managers find new jobs
Former township managers find new jobs
Former township managers find new jobs

Former township managers find new jobs

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It didn’t take Natalie Dean, who resigned after three months as Saugatuck Township manager/zoning administrator, long to find new work.

Dean, whose last day here was May 3, is new Dowagiac assistant city manager and human resources director. Dowagiac, a Cass County city of 5,879 as of the 2010 Census, lies about 56 miles south of Saugatuck.

Former township manager Aaron Sheridan also has new work. Sheridan, who resigned after five years as manager here in November at behest of a new township board of recall election winners in November, became Potterville city manager three months ago.

Dean, hired by unanimous vote to start in the dual manager/ZA post Feb. 4 for $80,000 yearly salary, gave the board two weeks’ notice April 18 based, she said, on the realization she and they disagree, to some extent, on agendas for the township.

She cited concerns that the board was not willing to adequately staff the office and not being able to run the office as she saw fit.

“They (existing staff) deserve to be treated (by board members) with respect,” Dean said.

Supervisor Chris Roerig six days later also told the board he was resigning effective May 3. The expected retirement of 15-year assessor Sherry Mason followed.

The township May 13 started contracting with Lynee Wells as zoning administrator and with Kyle Harris May 14 as assessor.

The board has posted the supervisor opening and hopes to choose Roerig’s replacement at its June 5 meeting. Members are working with consultant.

Members are contracting with consultant Frank Walsh in seeking applicants for new manager.

If Saugatuck Township became a political frying pan for Sheridan, Potterville — a city of 2,617 in Eaton County 12 miles southwest of Lansing, is not unlike a fire.

Wanda Darrow, his 10-year predecessor as manager, now faces criminal charges for helping her son steal city money and equipment.

Police chief Shane Barrett has been suspended with pay after being arraigned on charges of lying to police in a violent crime investigation and false report of a felony, claiming his wife had been sexually assaulted by a sheriff’s deputy.

Potterville is also looking to contract for fire services from nearby Benton Township after its city fire chief and deputy chief resigned last month.

