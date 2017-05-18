Foundation awards grads $21.8K in scholarships

The Saugatuck Scholarship Foundation celebrated its 33rd annual awards ceremony May 9, presenting $21,800 in donor stipends to Saugatuck High School Class of 2017 members.

The $2,000 Dr. John Clinger Scholarship was awarded to Lena Burdick, with renewals that can increase the third and fourth years for a total scholarship of $11,000.

Brenda Bekins received the $3,000 renewable West Shore Aware Scholarship, which can reach a total value of $12,000.

A $1,500 SSF renewable scholarship was awarded to Michaela Gustaitis. This stipend can increase during the third and fourth years for a total award of $8,000.

Other renewable scholarships were:

$500 annual Alice Clark Memorial Scholarship to Joey Cappelletti for a total of $2,000;

$500 annual Butler Business Scholarship to Cole Hartman for a total of $2,000;

$500 annual Mary Wark Teaching Scholarship to Michelle Malkowski. It can increase annually as she proceeds in her teaching studies.

The $2,000 non-renewable Saugatuck Douglas Garden Club Scholarship was awarded to Kit Huffman. Sydnie Avery was presented a non-renewable SSF Scholarship for $2,500.

In addition to the $13,800 in foundation high school awards, $42,000 in renewable scholarships will be presented to SHS graduates who are now college students.

SHS juniors can watch for 2018 SSF applications available on the school website and will be due next March.

The foundation welcomes additional donors and scholarships for coming years. Donations may be sent to SSF at PO Box 875, Saugatuck, MI 49543.

For more information regarding the scholarships or donations, contact Lee Wittkop at the Allegan County Community Foundation at (269) 673-8344. You may also reach out to SSF board members Steve Hutchins, Frank Marro, John Piggins, Chris Van Loon, Allen Wolbrink, Ron Collins and Michelle Shaw.