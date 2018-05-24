Foundation awards SHS graduates $18K in scholarships

The Saugatuck Scholarship Foundation awarded $18,000 to new Saugatuck High School graduates during its 34th annual awards ceremony last week.

Counting renewable scholarships, they were worth $40,500 in total value. In addition, $27,000 will be paid to previous SHS students as renewable scholarships.

New to the event were the Visual Arts Scholarship by West Shore Aware and the Fearless Leader Scholarship.

The former, renewable award was added to West Shore Aware’s First Generation Scholarship, now in its sixth year. Community members, impressed by the courage of youth, funded the new Fearless Leader Scholarship for graduates who act courageously — even when their voices crack or knees shake.

This year’s winners:

Dr. John Clinger Memorial Scholarship ($2,000 renewable for a total of $11,000): Melody Antel.

SSF Renewable Scholarship ($1,500 renewable for a total of $8,000): Marlaina Leo.

SSF Non-Renewable Scholarship ($1,500): Charles Osborne.

SSF Non-Renewable Scholarship ($1,000): Melody Antel.

SSF Non-Renewable Scholarship ($1,000): Marlaina Leo.

Alice Clark Memorial Scholarship ($500 renewable for a total of $2,000): Caitlin Demerest,

Butler Business Scholarship ($500 renewable for a total of $2,000): Keegan Seifert.

Saugatuck-Douglas Garden Club Scholarship ($2,000): Hannah Bronz.

Fearless Leader Scholarship ($1,500): Caitlin Demerest.

West Shore Aware First Generation Scholarship ($3,000 renewable for a total of $12,000): Hannah Howard.

West Shore Aware Visual Arts Scholarship ($2,500 renewable for a total of $10,000): McKenzi Baker.

Mike Marsh and Sutton Stevenson memorial scholarships (each $500): Melody Antel.

The foundation apprises this year’s SHS juniors to watch for the 2019 scholarship application on the school website. Applications are due in March 2019.

The SSF welcomes additional donors and scholarships. Donations may be sent to SSF at PO Box 875, Saugatuck MI.

The Allegan County Community Foundation helps administers the scholarships. For more information regarding the scholarships or donations, contact the ACCF’s Lee Wittkop at (269) 673-8344 or scholarships@alleganfoundation.org.

Persons may also reach out to SSF board members Allen Wolbrink, Frank Marro, John Piggins, Chris Van Loon, Jim Springer, Ingrid Boyer, Ron Collins and Michelle Shaw.

a