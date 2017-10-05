Home Around Town Franklin plans run for District 6 U.S House seat
Franklin plans run for District 6 U.S House seat
Franklin plans run for District 6 U.S House seat

George Franklin of Glenn has announced he will run as a Democrat for the U.S. District 6 House seat.

Franklin, 65, a businessman and attorney, is eying the seat held since 1993 by U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph). Upton is considering seeking the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in 2018 to run against incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

The district as now configured consists of all Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties, most of Allegan County including the Saugatuck-Douglas area.

Franklin, a 30-year Michigan resident, worked for 25 years as vice president – worldwide government relations for Kellogg Co. Since April 2005 he has headed Franklin Public Affairs LLC, a government relations firm.

Before joining Kellogg, he represented the firm as a private practice attorney in Washington, D.C. From 1971 to 1976 Franklin served as a legislative aide for former New Jersey congressman Frank Thompson and on the U.S. House Special Labor Subcommittee.

“Michiganders deserve a champion who will put them first, not another politician,” said Franklin. “Our community needs someone who will focus on creating jobs, ensuring safe workplaces, supporting strong schools, ensuring clean drinking water for our communities and guaranteeing every family access to affordable, quality healthcare.”

Franklin says he does not want to make this a career, nor spend decades in Washington as part of the partisan machine. He wants to do what he’s always done: lift families up and give people a fair shot.

 

 

