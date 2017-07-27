Home Around Town Free ‘Cleaner Michigan’ talk on tap here Aug. 2
Free 'Cleaner Michigan' talk on tap here Aug. 2
The Environmental Law & Policy Center will offer a free presentation on water challenges Lake Michigan and other waterways face in the current political landscape Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Saugatuck Yacht Club, 15 Park St., Saugatuck, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

ELPC Grand Rapids senior attorney Magrethe Kearney will discuss “Challenges and Solutions for a Cleaner Michigan,” addressing resources such energy, water and transportation. All are welcome. Reservations and snacks will be served.

Kearney, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Chicago and Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, came to Grand Rapids after serving as counsel at the Latham & Watkins firm in the Environment, Land and Resources Department, focusing on environmental enforcement, environmental litigation and advising on environmental aspects of corporate and finance transactions. She represented clients on cases involving the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and valuation of environmental claims in bankruptcy proceedings.

Before law school, she worked as an associate research economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

For reservations, email lprakel@elpc.org or call (312) 795-3709.

 

