Free concert celebrates Saugatuck’s 150 years

Local sponsors will host a “Happy 150th Birthday Saugatuck” special Music in the Park session Saturday, Sept. 22, in Wicks Park, downtown Saugatuck, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt, the City of Saugatuck, Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association and Saugatuck- Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau will serve up free cake and ice cream, kids’ crafts, balloons, bubbles and live music by Saugatuck’s James Reeser & the Backseat Drivers.

The Village (now City) of Saugatuck was incorporated in 1868, the same year The Commercial Record was founded. See this week’s special anniversary section.

All are welcome to celebrate and attend.