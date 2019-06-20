Friends present lower-cost trail plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Friends of the Blue Star Trail have provided new lower-cost route options for a non-motorized trail they hope to build through City of Saugatuck to city council for review.

This 0.4-mile segment along the west side of Blue Star Highway would connect north from the existing trail in Douglas over the Kalamazoo River bridge across Lake Street, then north to Maple Street.

The nonprofit Friends — working to build a 20-mile recreational trail from South Haven to Saugatuck, where it would then connect with existing trails north through Laketown Township and Holland — in December and January reviewed with Saugatuck City Council multiple route options that had been developed by Sau-gatuck’s regular engineering firm Fleis & VandenBrink.

Council members voiced concern that, although the trail would require no upfront investment of local tax dollars nor ongoing maintenance expense, the city would become its owner, therefore responsible for any future replacement of the stretch’s components.

The group noted in exchange residents and visitors will gain a valuable asset, estimated by engineers to have a 20- to 50-year life expectancy, at no cost to them.

To address council’s stated cost concern, the Friends partnered with Fleis to create two new route options that would cut the cost by approximately 50-percent from the prior routes under review. This reduction would leverage existing infrastructure (road surface and/or sidewalks) as much as possible.

Both options include adding a traffic signal at the Lake Street/Blue Star Highway intersection. “The traffic signal, which would be operational only in the busy months, is recommended by the engineers to improve safety and flow for both users of the Trail and motorists,” said Friends president John Adams. “Many people have told us that a signal at that intersection is overdue.”

Neither option would disturb the City’s iconic palette sign at Lake Street, another concern raised by some council members. Both routes would allow enough space for emergency vehicle access across the bridge.

Plans and details of these options have been provided to city council. The Friends anticipate a formal review at a council meeting or workshop sometime in July.

Full details of both route options — including digital renderings — are available on the Friends website, bluestartrail.org.

Group members remain focused on obtaining timely approval from the city, without which the Friends cannot obtain the state/federal construction grants for trails that are needed to fund construction.

Once approval is provided, the volunteer group looks forward to completing the section from Douglas north through the city to the Saugatuck Township stretch finished last year, then onto the existing Trail alongside Holland Street, which continues all the way into Holland.

The Friends have worked for eight years to be a catalyst in partnership with local communities to promote and fund the trail. Members raise money for engineering, local match sums required for state/federal matching construction grants, and ongoing maintenance as needed.

Local communities prepare and submit applications for state/federal matching grants and own the Trail. To obtain such grants, all communities along the route must endorse the trail.