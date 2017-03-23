Funder March 28 benefits live fire training

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saving homes and lives is the aim of five neighbor fire departments that hope to create a live training facility behind the Saugatuck Township station as soon as this summer … with help from friends.

What Not Inn is among the latter. The 2405 Blue Star Hwy. restaurant will host a pasta buffet dinner Tuesday, March 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise funds for the endeavor.

“This has been collaborative effort from the start,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik of his department’s work with mutual-aid peers in Fennville, Ganges, Hamilton and Graafschap.

“Live training is essential to the health and safety of firefighters and their communities,” Janik said.

“We will not just be training to put out fires,” he went on. “We will also improve skills in search-and-rescue; aerial (tower) operations; equipment use; strategies, tactics and techniques; and assisting downed firefighters.”

The proposed structure, which has phase-one approval from the five departments’ respective jurisdictions would sit on a vacant half-acre southwest of the STFD station, 3462 Blue Star Hwy., framed on its north and east sides by Tower Marine storage buildings.

It would consist of steel packing crates a la similar training facilities in South Haven, Allendale and Grand Rapids, which can be stacked into different, multi-story configurations and burnt many times before metal deteriorates.

“The National Fire Protection Association has introduced training standards during the last five years that have us perform more safely and efficiently in situations when doing so can save lives and property,” said Janik.

“Our five departments have had to travel to train in live environments,” he went on. “You can’t measure our enthusiasm for getting this project done.”

The STFD laid out the need for such a facility to the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission in an Aug. 22 PowerPoint presentation.

“You never know how a firefighter will react inside a burning building,” it said. “The smoke and fumes generated by modern building materials can disorient even the most experienced firefighters.

“This is why training in a safe and controlled live fire environment is essential for the safety of your firefighters and your community.

“Benefits:

“• Reduce the number of injuries and deaths to firefighters and civilians.

“• Reduce property damage.

“• Increase fire department efficiency and morale.

“• Improve volunteer department recruitment and retention.

“• Reduce lost time injuries and compensation claims.

“• Reduce property loss and business interruption resulting from fires.

“How will this affect our neighbors?” the presentation asked, answering:

“Live fire evolutions will only be performed if wind and weather are appropriate for burning.

“Live fires burn hot enough that smoke rises.

“Live fire evolutions will be shut down immediately if smoke becomes a nuisance to neighbors.

“Several evolutions can be performed without the use of live fire or smoke,” it said.

Meals cost $15 for adults, $7 for children age 10 and under and a cash bar will be available. The departments will have trucks, gear and more on display as well.

All are welcome to attend.