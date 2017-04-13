Home Around Town Funder raises $6k for live-burn training
Funder raises $6k for live-burn training
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Funder raises $6k for live-burn training

0
4-13 Fire fund 6x-cr
now viewing

Funder raises $6k for live-burn training

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township, fire leaders debate code revisions

images
now playing

What price free choice? single hauler issue asks

4-13 Lakeshore holdup 4x-cr
now playing

Suspect sought in Lakeshore Convenience heist

4-13 Doug dog park 5x-cr
now playing

Douglas adds dog facility at Schultz Park

saugsign
now playing

City wants more info on bike trail plans

2017 CMFS-StudentArtist PHOTO-Georgia Kostanski.JPG
now playing

Australian SHS student wins music poster contest

chambermusic
now playing

Chamber music festival to celebrate 30 years

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Abuse of customer sad example of 'friendly skies'

By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Five lakeshore area fire departments are $6,000 closer to building a live training facility thanks to a fundraising pasta dinner hosted by What Not Inn March 28.
Inn owner Dortha Earl made a personal $1,548 donation and the Rebekahs Radiant Lodge, of which she is a member, cooked all the food.
“We are grateful for their generosity towards this important effort,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Janik.
The STFD — with support from neighbor departments in Fennville, Ganges, Hamilton and Graafschap — plans to build a live burn facility on a vacant half-acre southwest of its 3462 Blue Star Hwy. station.
The proposed structure, which has phase-one approval from the five departments’ respective jurisdictions, would consist of steel packing crates a la similar training facilities in South Haven, Allendale and Grand Rapids, which can be stacked into different, multi-story configurations and burnt many times before metal deteriorates.
“Live training is essential to the health and safety of firefighters and their communities,” Janik said.
“We will not just be training to put out fires,” he went on. “We will also improve skills in search-and-rescue; aerial (tower) operations; equipment use; strategies, tactics and techniques; and assisting downed firefighters.
“You can’t measure our enthusiasm for getting this project done,” he said.

Related Posts
saugtwnsp

Township, fire leaders debate code revisions

Publisher 0
images

What price free choice? single hauler issue asks

Publisher 0
4-13 Lakeshore holdup 4x-cr

Suspect sought in Lakeshore Convenience heist

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video