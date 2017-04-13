Funder raises $6k for live-burn training

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Five lakeshore area fire departments are $6,000 closer to building a live training facility thanks to a fundraising pasta dinner hosted by What Not Inn March 28.

Inn owner Dortha Earl made a personal $1,548 donation and the Rebekahs Radiant Lodge, of which she is a member, cooked all the food.

“We are grateful for their generosity towards this important effort,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Janik.

The STFD — with support from neighbor departments in Fennville, Ganges, Hamilton and Graafschap — plans to build a live burn facility on a vacant half-acre southwest of its 3462 Blue Star Hwy. station.

The proposed structure, which has phase-one approval from the five departments’ respective jurisdictions, would consist of steel packing crates a la similar training facilities in South Haven, Allendale and Grand Rapids, which can be stacked into different, multi-story configurations and burnt many times before metal deteriorates.

“Live training is essential to the health and safety of firefighters and their communities,” Janik said.

“We will not just be training to put out fires,” he went on. “We will also improve skills in search-and-rescue; aerial (tower) operations; equipment use; strategies, tactics and techniques; and assisting downed firefighters.

“You can’t measure our enthusiasm for getting this project done,” he said.