Galleries plan Art on Center nights

Seven Douglas galleries will team up to present Art on Center evenings featuring artist receptions, demonstrations, new exhibitions, hors d’oeuvres and more starting with spring previews Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants so far include Water Street, Button, Mixed Media, LebenArt, Mr. Miller’s and The Palette galleries, all on downtown’s Center Street.

Other planned dates, all Saturdays, will be June 10, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and during the annual Fall Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8.

The Commercial Record will share more details as each Art on Center event draws near. For more information, call (269) 857-2175.