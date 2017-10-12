Genetski files for state Senate seat

Former state Rep. and current Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski (R-Saugatuck) has entered the Republican Primary for the 26th District state Senate seat. Current Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker (R-Lawton) is in her limited final term.

“When you look at the stunning election of Donald Trump and the Roy Moore upset win in Alabama,” said Genetski, “it is clear that people are fed up with politicians who make promises to get elected and then vote differently in office.

“My voting record is exactly what I promised and shows six years of fighting for working people against big government overreach,” he said.

“On four occasions during my six years in (the state House) office, I was rated Most Conservative lawmaker by an analysis of my voting,” Genetski said. “I am proud of my 100-percent voting record with Right to Life of Michigan and A ratings from the National Rifle Association all six years.

“I am also the only candidate in this race to have explained all my votes on Facebook—giving constituents unprecedented access to the legislative process.”

Genetski said his Senate priorities will be continuing his record of constituent relations, reducing the state’s highest-in-the-nation auto insurance, enacting a personal income tax cut, repealing prevailing minimum wage, reducing regulatory burdens on small business, lowering the cost of college tuition and ensuring government uses taxpayer money as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“As a former teacher, education is close to my heart,” said Genetski. As House Higher Education Appropriations Committee chair, he says he introduced the first budget to include tuition restraint language and created an innovative funding formula for Michigan’s public universities to reward them for producing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) degrees.

“We helped ease the burden of tuition increases in Michigan, but we must do more,” he said. “This level of student debt is unacceptable and is a growing crisis in Michigan.”

The Saugatuck resident was a high school teacher for at-risk students in 2008 when first elected to the Michigan House. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2012, then elected county clerk in 2016.