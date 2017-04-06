Getting in her licks

Colette Uletic, 10, of Douglas and Chicago was among diners enjoying free soft-serve ice cream cones offered by Blue Star Café and Ice Cream Treats on Saturday, April Fools’ Day, in celebration of Tanya and Brandon Tucker’s one-year anniversary as restaurant owners. “I’m amazed by the number of customers who came in after seeing last year’s Commercial Record story about us taking over here,” said Tanya Tucker. “We are grateful to the community for their backing.” (Photo by Scott Sullivan)