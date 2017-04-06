Home Around Town Getting in her licks
Getting in her licks
Getting in her licks

Getting in her licks

Township wants time to mull 'Wild Heart' plan

Church plans to exit school by May 25

CVB seeks head to embrace new vision

May 10 court date for Douglas woman charged in traffic death

Church creates Blessing Box

Saugatuck City Council OKs water trail support

Saugatuck Masons put lodge up for sale

Saugatuck city approves 5-year parks plan

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Colette Uletic, 10, of Douglas and Chicago was among diners enjoying free soft-serve ice cream cones offered by Blue Star Café and Ice Cream Treats on Saturday, April Fools’ Day, in celebration of Tanya and Brandon Tucker’s one-year anniversary as restaurant owners. “I’m amazed by the number of customers who came in after seeing last year’s Commercial Record story about us taking over here,” said Tanya Tucker. “We are grateful to the community for their backing.” (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

