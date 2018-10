You know Halloween is coming when Saugatuck turns zanier than even normal. Saturday’s Wicks Park Ghoul Fest, sponsored by the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association, included a Bizarre Bazaar, kids’ pumpkin carving, arts and crafts, live music and, yes, a crypt race. The above masked characters prevailed in a two-coffin showdown that, to our eyes, ended as it started — a dead heat. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)