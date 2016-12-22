Giles to retire, Kent to take over as police chief

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles is retiring and Sgt. Steve Kent, a 30-year veteran of the department that serves both cities, will take over as acting chief.

Giles, 66, made official what had long been rumored Dec. 7, writing Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere his last day would be Dec. 31. Douglas administers the department for the cities.

The outgoing chief is a Saugatuck High School graduate, former U.S. Marine and 30-year Allegan County Sheriff’s Department member, where he served as a road patrol deputy, sergeant and road patrol supervisor.

Giles also served as administrator of the sheriff’s marine and snowmobile divisions and was in charge of the department’s dive team.

He was appointed Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief in 2007 upon the retirement of his older brother, Bill Giles, who served 20 years in that post. Their father, Embrit Giles, was Douglas village police chief from 1973 to 1986.

“I want to personally thank you for allowing me to retain this position for the last nine years,” said Ken Giles in his resignation letter, adding he recommended Kent be made interim chief for now.

Kent “has the knowledge, experience and professionalism to continue managing your police department the way it should be,” Giles said.

Douglas City Council voted Monday to appoint Kent interim and acting chief effective Jan. 1, 2017, at an annualized salary of $64,825 with benefits.

Kent, now a member of the police union bargaining unit, must agree to take a leave of absence from that position for the duration of his chief’s appointment, council’s resolution says.