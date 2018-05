Jennifer Gill (in green) joined (from left) Interurban driver Becky Carten-Crandell, director Phyllis Yff and officer manager Leora Bennett Monday celebrating Gill being the 39-year-old transit authority’s 1.75 millionth rider Thursday, May 3. The Daytona Beach, Fla., resident, who visits her sister here each May, plans to give her certificate to Douglas resident Tom Otto, who uses the service daily. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)