Girard’s ‘Textile Play’ opens Jan. 27 at SCA

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts will opens its 15th Anniversary season with an exhibition featuring works by designer Alexander Girard opening with a free reception Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“TEXTILE PLAY: The Magnificent Eye of Alexander Girard” will remain on view in the SCA’s Bertha Krueger Reid Gallery through March 24, open free to the public during events regular center hours weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Girard, an American-Italian textile designer and interior architect, created more than 300 different graphic designs during 20 years as material and textile department manager at Holland furniture maker Herman Miller.

Each expressed his affection for strong colors and abstract forms. Girard’s textile designs range from brightly-colored, floral elements to monochromatic patterns — always including a playful element.

“Textile Play” features Girard fabrics, screen prints, furniture and books from Herman Miller’s archives and local collectors. The pieces, along with stories about Girard’s design process, celebrate his vision for using “everyday” shapes and objects, strong colors and elements from pop art and folk art to create a rich, playful world that continues to be his legacy.

“We’re thrilled to bring this visually stunning exhibition to the west Michigan community,” said SCA executive director Kristin Armstrong. “It shares wonderful stories about Girard’s fascination with color and pattern — stories that fit squarely into our current conversations about the intersection of math, design thinking and art.”

A series of interdisciplinary educational opportunities related to the exhibition will available for children and adults throughout the show’s run. Teachers may contact SCA education and exhibitions manager Whitney Valentine to learn about free opportunities by emailing whitney@sc4a.org or calling (269) 857-2399.