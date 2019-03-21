Girl’s soccer preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK

Saugatuck lost eight seniors to graduation from a team that went 6-11-2 last season.

That was the bad news. The good news?

The Indians still have 11 returning players, not to mention a group of newcomers who are eager to make their make on the program.

“We have a great returning core and a number of fresh faces I’m excited about,” Saugatuck coach Jordan Campbell said. “We’ll be deeper and more athletic than we’ve ever been.

“A lot depends on how quickly we learn to work together and who steps up as leaders on and off the field for us. But I expect us to show well in conference and have an opportunity to win a district title.”

Defense should be a particular area of strength for Saugatuck.

“Defensively, we return everyone from last year,” Campbell said. “This group made a lot of progress last year and was a large part of our successes. By adding some freshmen to the group, along with two full-time goalies, we’ve got a lot of options that will help keep us strong in the back.”

Seniors Erin Stannis and Megan Shanahan join the junior duo of Olivia Ayers and Kaite Kozub and the sophomore tandem of Livi Cross and Katie Ayers to make up the group of returning defenders. Freshmen Emma DeBoer and Dayna Crough are expected to share time at goalie.

Offensively, the Indians must compensate for the loss of career scoring leader Casey Alexander, one of the graduated seniors.

“I know we have girls that will be able to create opportunities, but they’ll need to step up and put the ball in the back of the net better than last season,” Campbell said.

Players who could step up offensively include the returning group of senior midfielder Maddie Moore, junior forward Delaney Dewey-Harney and sophomore midfielders Zoe Myers, Emma Walker and Karrisa Moerler.

“I feel we have more speed up front and in the midfield than we had last season,” Campbell said. “We should be able to put more consistent pressure on our opposition in those areas.”

It’s a group Campbell believes should be competiive in the SAC.

“The last few years, we’ve been competitive with the middle half of our conference but haven’t been able to pull out many tight games with them,” he said. “Getting over that hurdle is something we’re capable of this year.

“As usual, I expect (Kalamazoo) Christian and Hackett to be the class of the league, but we’re getting more competitive with them every year as well.”

FENNVILLE

Fennville coach Kyle Nevelzel’s team is coming off a strong 2018 season that saw the Blackhawks post an 11-5-2 record.

Nevenzel hopes to keep that momentum going in the new season.

“We are excited about the season and looking forward to the continual development and improvement of this group as we compete day in and day out,” he said.

For that continued development and improvement to happen, though, the Blackhawks will need to answer one very important question: Where is the scoring going to from following the graduation of the team’s top two goal scorers?

It’s a question to which Nevenzel does not yet have an answer.

But rather than view that uncertainty as a bad thing, he is looking at it as an opportunity.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who will step up for us offensively as the season progresses,”Nevelzel said.

Returning players who could help that cause include senior forward Maya Ortiz, senior midfielders Jovanna Delarosa, Nataly Grose and Melissa Flores, and junior midfielders Julie Mendoza and Ahnyjea Everette.

Defenders Holly Laraway (senior), Jessica Mendoza (senior) and Christal Castillo (junior) also return, as does goalie Tabitha Martinez.

“Defensively, our back line should solid this season as we have all of our starters from last year returning along with our goal keeper,” Nevelzel said.

Everette is also expected to see some time at goalie.

Among the team’s newcomers are seniors Nadia Allen (forward) and Danielle Davis (midfield), who join the seven returning seniors to form a solid leadership base.

Other newcomers include junior midfielders Annel Serrato, Liliana Marquez and Coryne Howard as well as freshman forward Angelica Mendoza.

“We have a great group of seniors that we will rely on heavily for leadership,” Nevenzel said. “We also have some impressive newcomers that are already making an impact on the team. We hope to be very competitive in league play again this season.”