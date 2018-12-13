Home Around Town Go boom
Imagine rear-ending a slower-moving semi hauling oversized conveyor equipment, the boom from which crashes through your windshield. The driver of this truck, who experienced that Dec. 4 on the southbound I-196 Exit 36 off ramp at 2:45, avoided being struck by the boom, but the collision caused steam from his vehicle’s radiator to be mistaken by callers for smoke and the Saugatuck Township Fire District to be summoned. Ganges and Graafschap firefighters were also summoned to bring tankers with extra water, which turned out not to be needed, reported STFD Information Technology Director Erik Kirchert, who also took this photo. They, the Michigan State Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies and Douglas police helped close one freeway lane adjacent to the ramp until clearing at 4 p.m.

