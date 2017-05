It didn’t take long to demolish the Saugatuck Public Schools bus garage, deemed unsalvageable this spring after its roof started leaking. Having obtained needed permits, district officials had the 1934 cinder-block structure at 68 Washington St., Douglas, first built as a gas station, razed. Buses are now being parked on the expansive lot at the now-vacant former Haworth plant not far away in Douglas. (Photo by Maggie Conklin)