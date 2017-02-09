Home Around Town Good for you-and good too!
A $5,000 donation from the local Women Who Care group has enabled the Douglas Elementary School Wellness Team to continue its Healthy Snack Program furnishing children such as these pre-kindergarteners not just familiar fruits and veggies but more “exotic” ones such as jicama and bell peppers. Some snacks have been delivered to classrooms with fun facts, such as how gorillas open bananas. Local businesses contributing to the program include Farmhouse Deli, Uncommon Coffee Roasters and Grow. (Photo provided)

 

