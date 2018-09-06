Gorgas leads charge for Saugatuck boys’ cross country

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Three state championships. One state runner-up. Six regional championships. Six SAC championships.

Those are among the many accomplishments racked up by Rick Bauer as coach in Saugatuck. For all those achievements, however, there is one achievement that has thus far eluded Bauer: coaching an individual state champion.

That could very well change this year if senior Corey Gorgas’ season goes according to plan.

“Corey is the favorite to be the individual champ in Division 4, something our school has never had,” Bauer said. “We are excited and sad for this season. Excited to see what he and the team can do but sad as this will be the last time we see him compete in a Saugatuck cross country uniform.

“Corey has meant a lot to our program and to me personally.”

Not that Gorgas is the only strong competitor on the Saugatuck roster, as sophomore Nik Pettinga returns as the Indians No. 2 runner.

“We have arguably the best one-two in Division 4 with Corey and Nik,” Bauer said.

Seniors Ray Bartlett, Mason Harvarth-Gerrans, Connor Hotary and Collin Yarde also return. Newcomers include first-year junior Winston Marcy and freshman Max Sharnas.

“Winston is a phenomenal talent and a great addition to the team,” Bauer aid. “We’ve wanted him to try cross country for a long time and are extremely excited to see what he can do.

“Max comes in as one of the best freshmen in the state. We are excited to see what he can do but are more excited because he is such a good person and look forward to seeing him grow as a runner, leader and into a man.”

Freshmen Adam Martinson, Benny Diaz, Kurtis Bronz and Christopher Haddock are also new to the team.

“We have a good mix of young talent and senior leadership on this team,” Bauer said. “We are going for our seventh straight SAC title. If this group can stay healthy and focused, we should have a good shot at it.”