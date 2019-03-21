Grant would boost horseback park

By Ryan Lewis

Staff Writer

A $300,000 state grant, if approved, could improve Silver Creek County Park near Hamilton.

Allegan County Commissioners voted 5-2 March 14 to approve applying for a grant that would add barrier-free campsites, a new parking area, payment booth, electrical service and security light at the 49-year-old rustic camp mostly used by equestrians east of Saugatuck. It now has 75 camp sites, all available for horse camping.

The county is applying to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the grant; another $125,700 of the parks department money would exceed the local, required match to qualify for it.

That $425,700 total project cost would be used for:

Three sites converted to barrier-free campsites with electrical outlets to increase access; they would include a concrete pad for the trailer with grounds leveled with the pad. The campground currently has no such sites.

A day-use, 29-spot paved parking area to better accommodate non-campers. There is little parking outside of individual campsites currently

ADA-compliant registration booth that can accept electronic payment, again for increasing access for day-visitors

Improve a portion of the campground road, to better enable campers to reach the rustic sites with all types of vehicles

Electrical system throughout the park, initially: pedestals at the barrier-free campsites, an LED security light and the registration booth. This would add more ease of use and security.

The 320-acre, wooded campground connects to 30 miles of horseback riding trails, all part of the Allegan County Equestrian Trail System. Together with parks at Ely Lake and Pine Point, Silver Creek County Park is a main staging area to access the trails.

County parks coordinator Brandy Gildea said funding would determine how quickly other sites could be wired with electricity.

“I would like to see us budget through either capital or the operational budget to add electric to five to seven sites each year, until all ‘modern’ campsites have electric,” she said. “Some sites are going to stay rustic and will not have electric.”

Commissioner Tom Jessup, who joined Max Thiele voting no, said he did so “not because I don’t think it’s a good idea. I just don’t like the idea of not finishing West Side park or Ely, not even Littlejohn,” Jessup said.

The county had conducted a timber sale to help provide matching funds for grants for improvements at county parks, he noted.

“We had a nice plan for Littlejohn,” Jessup said. “Then we abandoned that and went to West Side. Now we’ve abandoned that and are going to Silver Creek. It might be nice, but I think we might have stayed with our original plan.”

Gildea said a variety of factors had delayed work at the other parks. For example, rising Lake Michigan levels had complicated plans at West Side County Park.

“The plan had been to complete Phase 1, which we did in 2015 and 2016, then apply for an MNRTF grant in 2018 to complete Phase 2,” Gildea said. “Due to all the issues we were having with losing the accessible boardwalk/ramp structure to the beach, we decided to wait a year and see if we could come up with a better plan to rebuild an accessible structure that would not be affected by the changing water levels and compete with other items on the master plan.”

That included updating the restrooms, improving the play structure area and adding a drive along the south side of park.

“By September 2018, through Parks Advisory Board discussions, we realized we would still not have a good plan to rebuild a beach structure at West Side by time the 2019 grant application was due April 1,” she said.

“The Advisory Board reviewed that project against several other projects — Littlejohn, Silver Creek, etc. Members thought they would have better chance of being awarded a grant elsewhere, as we did not think we would get one at West Side without a new plan for an accessible structure to the beach.”

So the board recommended the Silver Creek project, Gildea said.

“I would also love to see us complete Phase 2 of West Side, but I also want to ensure we have a great plan for a beach structure that will last a long time and maximize the funding we get to do so

She said the master plan that included improvement goals for Littlejohn was created at the same time as Silver Creek’s approximately nine years ago. That preceded her tenure with the county; she assumes funding issues are likely why plans stalled out.