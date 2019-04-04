Grass fire threatens propane tanks

A grass fire scorched a half-acre and endangered a camping trailer with propane tanks March 26 near Gleason Road and 134th Avenue. The Saugatuck Township Fire District was dispatched at 5:02 p.m., said IT Director Erik Kirchert, to the area where a property owner had been burning trash when the fire spread out of control. Entering the woods with pickup trucks and ATVs, firefighters doused flames near the camping trailer and, with help from Hamilton and Graafscap departments’ grass rigs chased down the remaining fire. After more than two hours, they returned with their gear to the stations. “Please remember to call for a burn permit,” Kirchert advised citizens. “The fire department can advise you in regards to open-fire conditions. (Photos by Erin Wilkinson and Erik Kirchert)