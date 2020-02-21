Great Lake Water Levels Set To Break Another Record For February

The Great Lakes have been setting record high water levels all winter long and are now set to break another all-time record for February. Lake Michigan and Huron are over three feet higher than average and Lake Superior is 15 inches above normal. The lakes have risen several feet together since 2013.

“From the Corps’ perspective, we’re focusing on what’s happening right now,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, an Assistant Chief in the Engineering and Technical Service for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in an interview with WXPR. “Right now, it’s just been unbelievably wet across the Great Lakes Basin, leading to these record-high levels.”

Brad Wieferich, the Director of the Bureau of Development for the Michigan Department of Transportation, says multiple areas in the Upper Peninsula are having erosion problems with water washing up near roadways. Dan Eichinger, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director, says there have also been issues with roads leading into the state parks.

“County Road 107 up in the U.P. that goes into the Porcupine Mountains, the road to the Lake of the Clouds, that was a road that in grave danger of pretty profound failure,” said Eichinger. “We, along with Ontonagon County, have undertaken some road armoring and shoreline armoring.”

To fight back against the problem, the state of Michigan hosted a High Water Coordinating Summit to develop an action team. The team aims to prevent and respond to serious damage to roadways, public places, and homes across the state.

Damage to road infrastructure could cost the state over $100 million, the Michigan DOT estimates.

The state plans to construct more seawalls to protect the Lake Michigan shorelines. Michigan State Police Inspector James Grady says he’s coordinating with officials in other states also affected by the flooding of the Great Lakes, including Wisconsin.

“Michigan is not the only state that’s dealing with this,” said Grady. “There are four or five other states that are dealing with this as well that align along the Great Lakes, just like Michigan. We’re constantly looking and researching solutions or resources that could be available to help residents here in Michigan.”