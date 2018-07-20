Greenland beckons amid torrid heat

By Mike Wilcox

Outrageous. That is what I call this incessant heat wave that engulfed us in June and is carrying on into July. Since summer officially started less than a month ago, I can’t imagine what Mother Nature has in store for us during the traditionally-hottest months — the rest of July and all of August.

I know it’s hot when:

My dogs won’t drink water out of the pool. That’s right, my pool is their designated drinking dish but no longer. With water approaching 90 degrees my dogs are saying, “bring me the cool stuff with ice cubes, this pool water is for the birds.” Which is actually true, because we have birds diving into the pool often to get a sip.

The water in my hot tub is cooler than the air temperature. I now jump in to cool off. The water is set at 90, but with the temps and humidity approaching 100, the hot tub has become a “refreshing, escape the heat” tub.

For a guy who lives by his phone, this heat is a deterrent to getting work done. My iPhone can take about five minutes in this torrid sun before it starts flashing, then dies because it’s overheated. This is a common occurrence, especially when I’m on an important call. Enjoying the heat and sun is not an option when there is work to be done.

I am praying for major storms that will dump buckets of rain and light up the sky with crackling thunder and lightning. I figure a good storm will bring cooling temperatures. I usually figure wrong.

My dog prefers staying in the refrigerator versus the garage. Every time he hears the refrigerator door he runs to the icebox, not for food but to enjoy the coolness it provides.

I jump in my car only to have the leather seats burn my bare thighs. Then I arrive at my destination and, instead finding a parking spot nearest the store, go to the very end of the lot to park underneath a shade tree.

Who needs to go to the beach when you can roll the windows down and get an awesome sunburn while driving your car? I found this out a few weeks ago when I drove 150 miles to pick up my son. With the sun beating down on me the entire way, my face and arms were burnt to a crisp.

Halfway through my return trip, with son in tow and my air-conditioning not working worth a crap, we decided to pull over and grab ice cream cones. You probably know the rest of the story. Before we could get the cones to our mouths, most of the ice cream had melted and found a landing spot on our shirts.

Did I say bring on winter? My son always teases me that one day I will end up in Greenland where temperatures rarely see positive numbers. I always counter claim, insisting Florida will be my final destination.

But with these summer temps the kid might be right. I never thought I’d grow weary of the heat, but this summer is changing my mind.