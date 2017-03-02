Home Around Town Group donates 20 acres near Oval Beach
Group donates 20 acres near Oval Beach
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

With the stroke of a pen Monday, Saugatuck’s Oval Beach Park grew by more than 20 acres of wooded dune land thanks to a donation from a local preservation group.

“This is the culmination of something we’ve been doing for a long time,” said city manager Kirk Harrier.

The Oval Beach Preservation Society purchased the 20.65 acres north of Perryman Road from Dune Ridge SA LP for $1.5 million. The preservation group formed in summer 2013 to save the Presbyterian Camps property from additional development but fell shy in its late bid to buy the land. Dune Ridge bought the century-old camps for $10 million in 2014 from the Presbytery of Chicago, fiscally strapped to pay off loans resulting from a 1990s sex scandal.

Mayor Chris Peterson, Clerk Monica Nagel and Keith Walker of the Oval Beach Preservation Society signed the paperwork at Monday’s city council meeting to transfer the almost 20 acres to city.

“This is very exciting,” said Peterson.

The property will remain undeveloped as a public park with no improvements except primitive trails, viewing platforms, benches, steps, stairs or ropes to help pedestrians and erosion control structures, according to the deed.

“I just think this is fabulous,” said councilman Mark Bekken. “It’s just a great thing. I appreciate what you’ve done,” he told Walker.

Oval Beach Park is now about 70 acres, adjoining the 100-acre Mount Baldhead Park and more than 170-acre Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area.

 

