Group opposes Laketown Beach Park grant

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Why stare a $640,000 gift horse in the mouth? A group that opposes Laketown Township using a state grant to buy 2.7 acres next to its Lake Michigan beach says that sum is more like a Trojan horse.

Members of the Laketown Neighbors for Preserving Our Local Laketown Beach Park told the Parks Commission March 21 that the township’s required $235,000 match and commitment to spend another $70,000 on physical park improvements are too expensive.

They also claimed the proposed acquisition would add no beach frontage to the park’s already-overcrowded 200-foot waterfront, non- residents can use the park free even though township residents bear much of its costs, and current beach use rules are unenforced.

The proposed addition would almost double the size of the park at the end of 142nd Avenue between 66th and 64th streets. It now offers a small parking lot and extensive stairway up and down a steep dune to Lake Michigan.

The proposed addition would consist of five separate parcels, the key one an in-holding on flatter land south of the steps that would allow easier pedestrian access to the waterfront.

Other parcels might allow adding restrooms, a picnic area and increased parking.

The township said in its grant application March 23 last year that the project will provide recreational access to significant natural resources while protecting their scenic values and environmental importance. A 2016 survey showed greater beach access was residents’ most-desired parks improvement.

The Trust Fund board, which draws from interest earned on private leases of state land for extraction of minerals such as oil and natural gas, announced in December Laketown’s request was among $40.3 million in grants it would recommend the legislature for approval this summer. The City of Douglas’s request for $1,001,400 to acquire Point Pleasant Marine was another.

The opposition group calls for declining the MNRTF grant, providing Laketown residents free beach and parking passes while charging non-residents “substantial fees” for those uses, hiring a park attendant to enforce those fees and park rules; and providing adequate portable toilets that are more frequently used, regular litter pickup and trash removal, an emergency call box, fire hydrant hookup, beach boundary fencing and signage, plus swimming area designation buoys.

Presumably non-resident user fees would fund at least some of those added costs.