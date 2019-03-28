Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A group is proposing Saugatuck join close to 100 U.S. cities honoring its gay visionaries and history by creating a Rainbow Sidewalk by the downtown CALA Building.

City council discussed the proposal, which would include an informational kiosk, at its workshop March 21.

The group notes the rainbow pride flag was invented in 2978 by Gilbert Baker, a gay army veteran. He made it for a Gay Pride parade in San Francisco at the request of Harvey Milk, a gay city politician assassinated later that year. It is now one of the most-recognized symbols in the world, members say, for acceptance and inclusiveness.

Here, “a Rainbow Sidewalk will signify to visitors and locals alike that Saugatuck is not only proud of its gay history, but is committed to remaining a place where all people are welcomed and celebrated just as they are,” the group’s letter to council says.

West Hollywood, Calif., was the first city to have a rainbow crosswalk when one was painted in 2012, said group members. Cities following suit since then have included Ashville, N.C., Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Lansing, Denver, Kalamazoo and more.

The group estimates interpretive sign planning and design costs can range from $2,000 to $3,500 per sign, not including its fabrication and mounting structure.

Members did not discuss costs of painting and maintaining the sidewalk, which would be adjacent to the city’s Culver Street parking lot.

Council members voiced interested and suggested private donors might help cover some expenses to do the job.