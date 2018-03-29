Groups call for Corps to ding dunes request

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council and Michigan League of Conservation Voters have gathered other groups’ backing as co-signers of a letter asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deny owner NorthShore of Saugatuck permits to build a boat basin on land some environmentalists call the “Wild Heart of Saugatuck.

NorthShore, whose principals Jeff and Peg Padnos bought 308 acres north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan last March, has proposed building 40 homes on it, largely clustered so as to place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement.

About 17 of those lots either exist by right or were pre-approved in a 2012 federal court settlement between Saugatuck Township and former landowner Aubrey McClendon. NorthShore has proposed in addition building 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 acres, part of which were occupied by the lost 1800s lumber town of Singapore.

The township and Michigan Department of Environmental have given green lights to the basin effort. The USACE, which has purview over waterways hydrology, has asked NorthShore to furnish an archeological study before ruling on whether to grant a permit.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, which since its 2007 founding has fought development on the parcel and is among the March 21 letter signers, has four times been denied legal standing to appeal township permits — twice by the Allegan County Circuit Court and twice by the township zoning board of appeals.

In early March it appealed for the fifth time in five years — this time visiting circuit court Judge Wesley Nykamp’s Feb. 6 denial — to the state appeals court. The March 12 joint letter also notes DEQ’s permit approval also will be appealed.

NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse, quoting an SDCA public statement last year, called the group’s strategy “death by 1,000 paper cuts,” i.e. inundate the developers with so much paperwork they eventually bleed out of money.

Not so, Alliance attorney Scott Howard said. “We think there’s a long history of case law where, in these environmental issues, groups like the Alliance do have standing to challenge those issues.”

Joining the SDCA, MLCV and WMEAC signing the March 12 letter to the Corps were the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, Michigan Environmental Council, FLOW: For Love of Water, Environmental Law & Policy Center, former state Sen. Patricia Birkholz, Freshwater Future, Michigan Audubon Society, Clean Water Action, Sierra Club-Michigan Chapter, Lone Tree Council, Michigan Historic Preservation Network, Kalamazoo River Protection Association and Preserve the Dunes, Inc.

“To have over a dozen others sign this letter in support of this vital dune property in the heart of Saugatuck is testament to the critical importance of upholding local and state laws as they pertain to development in threatened and protected areas along our priceless lakeshore,” said WMEAC executive director Bill Wood.

“This might be our last opportunity to stop this reckless proposal and protect some of our most pristine dune land in West Michigan,” said his MLCV peer Lisa Wozniak,

“We hope the Corps listens to the concerns of local leaders and organizations focused on environmental and historic preservation and rejects this development permit.”

The groups’ 5-page letter claims the proposed basin poses:

A navigational safety hazard.

Violates township ordinance Article XII, Water Access and Dock Density Regulations.

Violates Part 353 of Act 451 of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, in that removing 241,750 cubic yards of sand “will fundamentally change the character of the dunes, potentially impact the historically-significant buried town of Singapore and other culturally-significant artifacts such as a Native American burial ground believed to be on the site. (The archeological survey is meant to explore those concerns, among others.)

Violates the Tri Community Master Plan, “which repeatedly specifies that in its current state this development’s location provides vital assets to the local community, both economically and culturally, and its natural resources and appearance require the highest protections.”

Excavation for a commercial use equates to sand mining and requires a special permit.

The Environmental Impact Statement submitted to (and accepted Jan. 26 by) the DEQ “is inadequate and incomplete.”

The letter quotes Section 40-910(h) of the afore-cited township ordinance saying, “In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the Water Frontage (a process called ‘keyholing’).

It does not cite ensuing Section 40-910(i), which says, “To the extent applicable, this article shall be considered when the Township receives a Planned Unit Development application. At the discretion of the Township, and as allowed by the standards in Section 40-779 and Section 40-780, the requirements of this article may be modified.”

The planning commission approvals were for a PUD and granted with counsel from township attorney Scott Smith. Whether the prior section saying “In no event” makes the ensuing one moot is a question the SDCA, granted legal standing, stands to argue.

The group’s March 12 letter also claims unresolved concerns remain about interdunal wetlands being at risk, the basin and subsequent structures altering the site’s natural hydrology, filter/pumps needed to circulate basin water may harm resident wildlife, buried toxic hazards may remain from the former Broward Marine yacht manufacturing plant on the site (not cited in claims about the land’s prior archeological heritage or significance) and improper influence.

Per the latter, “NorthShore has threatened,” says the letter, “that if denied the ability to develop to the full extent of their proposal, “that in order to make up their financial investment in the property, they would have to expand the footprint of the overall development to include 56 additional structures to be located in the critical dunes area.

“The new owner (Padnos, working with Holland-based builder Cottage Home) paid a ‘reported (unverified figure) for the property,’ which leads to a conclusion that it is not necessary to build out the property to a maximum level from a pure economic perspective.”

The source of that figure was not attributed.

“To approve any basin that would be in violation of environmental and zoning laws to a developer’s threat of future deleterious development is unreasonable,” the letter continues.

“If the basin plan is acknowledged as inappropriate, the developers would need to submit new plans and assessments for any proposed structures within the USACE jurisdiction,” the letter says.

NorthShore representatives declined comment on last week’s press release from the groups.