Growing hole only part of it

A southwest Saugatuck Township section of Lakeshore Drive narrowed and moved inland two months ago due to high-water Lake Michigan erosion is becoming still more threatened recently by development of this sinkhole. Here, Saugatuck Township Fire District Greg Janik inspects what by Jan. 30 had grown to a 10-foot diameter, 8-foot deep pit in front of 2783 Lakeshore Drive a few hundred feet south of a 1986 washout that took out a quarter mile of the road. The township board was scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 8, to vote on a resolution requesting state aid for erosion remediation, part a larger, multi-jurisdiction effort for similar relief. (Photo by STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert)