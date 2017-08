None other than Samson, the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency’s favorite snapping turtle. Photographer Elton Stephens caught the colossal Chelydia serpentina docking at the Saugatuck arts compound recently to dine on hot dogs offered him by local animal lover Nikki Gallas. Gallas said Samson is gentle but confessed she doesn’t go wading when he is nearby in the water. “He might think my toes are hot dogs,” she said. “I’m not going to take that chance.”