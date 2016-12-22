Hair of Dog New Year’s fun run to raise funds
Spectators Sports Bar and Grill will host its fifth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K Fun Run Sunday, Jan. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Gazelle Sports are cosponsors with the restaurant.
The charity run last year raised close to $4,800 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.
Participation costs $30 for adults, $15 for children age 12 and under and $10 for dogs. It includes a customized pint glass and three types of post-race chili: beef, white chicken and vegetarian.
To pre-register, visit runsignup.com. Race-day signs start at Spectators at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.