Home Around Town Hair of Dog New Year’s run to raise funds
Hair of Dog New Year’s run to raise funds
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Hair of Dog New Year’s run to raise funds

0
race26511-logo-bwuhj3
now viewing

Hair of Dog New Year’s run to raise funds

12-6 Fenn reindeer 6x-cr
now playing

Reindeer in rain

12-6 Chain ferry 4x-cr
now playing

Chain ferry stays afloat on Fed waiver

12-6 CFL 6x-cr
now playing

Children First Lakeshore feeds kids year-round

12-6 XP umbrella 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck holiday fun reigns in rain

12-6 Stoppel book 2x-cr
now playing

Pastor's new murder yarn is about yarn

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Weird headlines brighten week

douglassign
now playing

Douglas hires marketing consultant for $29K

12-6 Audubon Malachite Kingfisher 6x-cr
now playing

Calling birds

Spectators Sports Bar and Grill will host its seventh annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K Fun Run Sunday, Jan. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Gazelle Sports are cosponsors with the restaurant.

The charity run last year drew 157 participants in snowy, 13° conditions and raised close to $6,200 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.

Recent graduate Ryan Giles was recipient of last year’s scholarship, which targets students pursuing careers in trades. He is studying automation/robotics at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

“Through the scholarship,” Giles wrote sponsors, “I have been able to purchase supplies needed for my schooling.

“I would like to thank my teachers and the Saugatuck Public Schools along with the Hair of the Dog 5K for the role they have played to help me further my education,” he said.

Participation costs $30 for adults, $15 for children age 12 and under and $10 for dogs. It includes a customized pint glass through Dec. 15; three types of post-race chili: beef, white chicken and vegetarian; access to a tent and/or warming pit as well as inside the restaurant; plus a post-run beer or root beer.

To pre-register, visit runsignup.com. Race-day sign ups start at Spectators at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.

 

Related Posts
12-6 Fenn reindeer 6x-cr

Reindeer in rain

Publisher 0
12-6 Chain ferry 4x-cr

Chain ferry stays afloat on Fed waiver

Publisher 0
12-6 CFL 6x-cr

Children First Lakeshore feeds kids year-round

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video