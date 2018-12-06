Hair of Dog New Year’s run to raise funds

Spectators Sports Bar and Grill will host its seventh annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K Fun Run Sunday, Jan. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Gazelle Sports are cosponsors with the restaurant.

The charity run last year drew 157 participants in snowy, 13° conditions and raised close to $6,200 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.

Recent graduate Ryan Giles was recipient of last year’s scholarship, which targets students pursuing careers in trades. He is studying automation/robotics at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

“Through the scholarship,” Giles wrote sponsors, “I have been able to purchase supplies needed for my schooling.

“I would like to thank my teachers and the Saugatuck Public Schools along with the Hair of the Dog 5K for the role they have played to help me further my education,” he said.

Participation costs $30 for adults, $15 for children age 12 and under and $10 for dogs. It includes a customized pint glass through Dec. 15; three types of post-race chili: beef, white chicken and vegetarian; access to a tent and/or warming pit as well as inside the restaurant; plus a post-run beer or root beer.

To pre-register, visit runsignup.com. Race-day sign ups start at Spectators at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.